Warren Allen Robison, 74, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at his home.

He was born Jan. 21, 1945 in Cincinnati, the son of the late William and Margaret (Wallace) Robison.

Warren worked as a machinist for more than 50 years. He was a member of Hillsboro AMVETS Post 61. He enjoyed playing in numerous billiard leagues, playing golf, he was an avid fisherman, and he was very proud of his hole-in-one.

Warren is survived by his wife, Pam Robison, whom he married July 3, 1971; three children, Elizabeth Robison Calhoun of Dayton, Shawn (Shelly) Brewer of Howard and Dawn (Troy) Brewer Frazier of New Vienna; three grandchildren, Megan Calhoun, Jacob Calhoun and Kori (Courtney) Brewer; five great-grandchildren, Grace Hay, Lincoln Delphi, Kova Delphi, Harper Brewer and Mason Brewer; two brothers, Bill Robison of Wilmington and Rick Robison of Jamestown; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Brewer; a sister, Jean Dillon; and a brother, Bob Robison Hursh.

A memorial service will be held at Hillsboro AMVETS Post 61 at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adena Hospice, West Water Street, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

