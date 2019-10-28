Warren Edwin Hafer, 86, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at home.

He was born January 2, 1933, in Greenfield, the son of Roy and Ethel (Streitenberger) Hafer.

Warren was a 1951 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and attended the Church of Christ in Christian Union. He was a business man in Greenfield for the last 68 years.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma (Beatty) Hafer, whom he married Jan. 15, 1979; one daughter, Lee Ann Wise of Rainsboro; one son, Edwin E. (Debbie) Hafer of Columbus; one stepson, Gary (Nit) Annon of Washington C.H.; two grandsons, Edwin E. Hafer Jr. and Joshua Annon; two granddaughters, Heather (Jesse) Ross and Angela Anderson; one brother, Martin (Linda) Hafer of Greenfield; four sisters, Irene Hockenberger of Greenfield, Barbara Current of Greenfield, Geraldine Stewart or Georgia and Shelba Jean Shackleford of Washington C.H.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Leslie Dawn Hafer and Charles Michael Wise; one son in-law, Charles E. Wise; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Roger Newkirk officiating.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.murrayfettro.com.