Wavalyn Aradell Bowman
1918 - 2020
Wavalyn Aradell Bowman, 101, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at home with her daughter Sharon by her side.

She was born Dec. 7, 1918 in Highland County, the daughter of Charles and Ida (Fulkerson) Smack.

Wavalyn was a 1936 graduate of Leesburg High School. She was a mother, grandmother, homemaker, nanny, telephone operator and an excellent babysitter. She was a life member of the Centerfield Friends Church and attended the Good Shepherd Church in Greenfield.

She is survived by two sons, William (Charlotte) Bowman Jr. of Greenfield and Thomas (Betty) Bowman of Greenfield; two daughters, Eileen Corwin of Greenfield and Sharon Bowman of Greenfield; 12 grandchildren, Suzie Beekman, Angie (Bill) Bressler, Todd (Rosemary) Corwin, Steven (Kathy) Corwin, Scott (Casey) Bowman, Beth Bowman, Jennifer (Kevin) Donahue, Wavalyn "Baja" (Troy) Newkirk, Corrina Cauley, Dianna Rhoads, Shelley Davis and Tracey Goerke; 16 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews including Helen Jean Wagner of New Martinsburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Bowman, on Aug. 19, 1984; one son, Charles Bowman; one grandchild in infancy; one son-in-law, Robert Corwin; two brothers, the Rev. Wilson Smack and Chauncey Smack; one sister, Geneva Hamilton; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Hardins Creek "Bridges" Cemetery in Leesburg.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
OCT
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
