Wayne Edward Beals, of Hillsboro, died peacefully Tuesday, May 21 at the age of 88. He was surrounded at the time by his family.

He was born Sept. 19, 1930 in Ironton to parents George Wayne and Mary (Wagoner) Beals.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leora Kathryn (Black) Beals; sons, David (Dawn) Beals of Carlisle and Brian (Candy) Beals of Fredericksburg, Texas; sister, Sharon Kay Sheridan of Burlington; three grandchildren, Morgan (Beals) Page, Austin Beals and Cheyenne Beals; and four great-grandchildren, Arianna Connell, David Connell, Malachai Page and Gabriella Page.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Stanton Beals.

Wayne graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and immediately joined the United States Army. A Vietnam veteran, he served honorably for 21 years and retired in 1969 with the rank of sergeant major. Following his military service, Wayne spent another 21 years working in multiple managerial and sales roles with the Addressograph-Multigraph (AM International) Corporation.

He married the love of his life, Kathryn, on June 5, 1955. They spent an incredible 64 years traveling through military deployments, numerous job locations and vacation adventures before settling back down in Ohio.

Wayne was a beloved husband and family man who was a role model to all who knew him. Although small in stature, he was larger than life to his proud sons. He enjoyed watching Ohio State Buckeyes football, John Wayne movies and playing euchre and marbles with family and friends. Wayne attended Northview Baptist Church in Hillsboro until his illness.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will follow Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Del Stephens will officiate. The Highland County Honor Guard will present military honors at the funeral home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Wayne's life. In keeping with his wishes, Wayne will be cremated following services and a private graveside service will be held at the Dayton Memorial Park at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Rd., Maysville, Ky. 41056; or Northview Baptist Church, 1139 Northview Dr., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

