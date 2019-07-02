Wayne Patrick Miller, 49, of Leesburg, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at Highland District Hospital.

He was born Feb. 24, 1970 in Greenfield, the son of Steve Miller and Garnette L. (Tolle) Miller.

Wayne enjoyed reading his Bible and attended the Leesburg Wesleyan Church and the Loudon, Ohio church. He was compassionate and caring toward others and helped anyone in need.

He is survived by a daughter, Sarah Miller of Waverly; mother, Garnette Miller of Leesburg; father, Steve Miller of Bainbridge; three sisters, Susan Harmon of Leesburg, Audrey Fink of Bainbridge and Dixie Miller of Kentucky; two nieces, Lainie Martin of Leesburg and Ashley Harmon of Leesburg; mother of his child, Georgia Elizabeth Miller of Waverly; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday July 5 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation on Friday, July 5 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

