Wendell N. Barnes, 97, of West Union, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home, Georgetown.

Wendell was born Aug. 18, 1921, the son of the late Paul and Anna (Neal) Barnes in West Union.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris (Stevens) Barnes; two brothers, Lucian Barnes and Paul W. Barnes; and two sisters, Dorothy Minzy and Mary Alcorn.

Wendell was a member of the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church, a World War II veteran of the United States Air Force, 50-year member of the West UnionLions Club, member of West Union Masonic Lodge 43, and a member of the Scottish Rite and the Shriners. He was a member and past president of the Adams County Regional Water District and a member of the Adams County Hospital Board.

Survivors include his two daughters, Susan Thomas of Hillsboro and Madonna Tepe of Hamilton; one son, Mark Barnes and Debbie of Ripley; five grandchildren, Mark Tepe and Megan, Matthew Blanton, Michelle Whipple and Todd, Gregory Tepe, John Tepe and Miranda; and eight great-grandchildren, Garret, Braylon, Kenley, Clara, Keagan, Cameron, Miles and Cormac.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, July 21 at 2 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home with Steve Darby officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Cemetery with military services by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 20 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.

Memorials can be made to the Ohio Veterans Home, 2003 Veterans Blvd., Georgetown, Ohio 45121; or the Dunkinsville United Methodist Church, c/o of Steve Darby, 810 Foster Rd., West Union, Ohio 45693.

