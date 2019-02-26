Wendy Dawn Nicole Brewer, 20, and her daughter, Ariella Dawn Davis, 14 months, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 near Wilmington.

Wendy was born Aug. 20, 1998 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Jason Greene Sr, and Amanda Brewerwho survives of Highland.

Ariella was born Dec. 27, 2017 in Wilmington to Wendy and Robert Michael Davis.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, March 1 at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, Ohio 45177. The Reverend Dr. Tom Stephenson will officiate. Burial will follow in Sabina Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28 at Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main St., Wilmington.

