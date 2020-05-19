Willard R. Parr, 94, of Hillsboro, died Monday, May 18, 2020 at Highland District Hospital. He was born Nov. 25, 1925, in Russell Station, the son of the late John Andrew and Lestie Carol Storer Parr. Will had been a radio personality for over 60 years with WSRW Radio hosting the "Best by Parr Show" and widely known for the "Community Bulletin Board" when he and Bob Hodson reported the local happenings in the community. Will had also served the Hillsboro community from 1951 until 1965 as a police sergeant. He is survived by two daughters, Karen Sue (Rick) Burchett of Phenix City, Ala. and Mary Elaine Fettro of Hillsboro; four stepdaughters, Connie (Mark) Greene of Cincinnati, Cheryl (Matthew) Greene of Peebles, Carolyn (Danny) Pertuset of Peebles and Cindy (Craig) Wilson of Peebles; one sister, Lucy (Bill) Burnett of Dayton; one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Parr of Mowrystown; eight grandchildren, Julie (Tom) Pence of Hillsboro, Kathy (Jevin) Watson of Hillsboro, Andrea Kay Holt of Hillsboro, Tami (Joel) Pierre of Lynchburg, Shannon Lee Robinson of Hillsboro, April Marie (Brian) Duff of Hillsboro, John Carl (Stacy) Parr of Fairborn, Jeremy (Jerri) Parr of Hillsboro and Jill Parr of Mowrystown; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Irene Parr, in 1991; his second wife, Joann Parr; one son, Willard Parr Jr.; one daughter, Elizabeth Carol Robinson; one son-in-law, Richard "Dick" Fettro; one stepson, Mark Ryan; and one sister, Elma Dotson. Funeral services will be held privately on Saturday at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 22 at the funeral home. Social distancing will be practiced. Face coverings are encouraged, but not required. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



