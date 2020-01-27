William D. "Bill" Carter, 72, of Greenfield, passed away Friday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2020 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

Born Feb. 20, 1947 in Columbus, he was the son of Beryl "Buck" and Rosemary Becker Carter.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Shirley Carter.

Bill was a 1965 graduate of Fairfield High School and attended Morehead State University before joining the Air Force Reserves for four years. After the Reserves, he entered into the banking business for more than 42 years. He had been associated with PNC, Blanchester City Loan, Bank of Ohio, The Sabina Bank, and retired from The Southern Hills Community Bank. Bill was a member of the Washington C.H. Elks and an avid sports fan, especially The Ohio State football and basketball teams and the Cincinnati Reds. But his greatest enjoyment was his family whom he dearly loved along with his special dog, Sophie.

In addition to his wife, Shirley, he is also survived by his son, William Christopher (Trisha) Carter of Greenfield; and stepson, Daniel (Connie) Henson of Peebles; and a grandson, Zachariah (Ashley) Henson.

He was preceded by a stepdaughter, Brigette Henson.

Siblings surviving are Carole (Ed) Williams and Robert "Bob" (Karen) Carter all of Sabina; along with several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Highland Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 471 Hillsboro, Ohio 45133

Arrangements are under the direction of the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.