Dr. William E. "Bill" Fling II, 70, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

He was born in Highland County on Sept. 14, 1949, the son of the late William and Juel (Phillips) Fling I.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his two sisters, Frances Okada and Marcie Lutton.

Bill opened Fling Pet Clinic in 2018 on his family farm in Hillsboro. He was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and the Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine. He had practiced over 25 years in Kentucky, Ohio and California. Bill was also an experienced pilot, musician and the fourth generation of the Fling family to own the farm where he had the Fling Barn, Fling Bed and Breakfast.

Bill is survived by his wife, Deborah (Kellis) Harsha; son, Matthew Fling of L.A., two stepsons, Jared Harsha of Raleigh, N.C. and Justin Harsha of Hillsboro; stepdaughter, Megan (Dr. Faisal) Khatri of Cincinnati; sister, Emily (James) Evans of Hillsboro; brother-in-law, Loy Lutton of Hillsboro; and mother of Matthew, LeRita Sizemore-Traylor of Nashville, Tenn.

Bill's last fling will be held at the Fling Barn, where his friends and family are invited, Sunday, Nov. 10 from 1-5 p.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family on Monday at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

Donations can be made to the Highland County Humane Society.

