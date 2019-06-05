William E. Simmons, 69, of Hillsboro, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home.

He was born Wednesday, May 17, 1950 in the Panama Canal Zone, the son of the late John William and Imogene Roosa Simmons.

He is survived by his fiance, Deborah Cottrell of Hillsboro; one daughter, Mindy (John) Houser of Chillicothe; one son, John Charles (Jennifer) Hawkins of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Gabbi Miller, Christopher, Tyler, Dakota and A.J. Houser, and Danielle, Patrick and J.P. Hawkins; one sister, Judy Stillings of Washington C.H.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother.

Bill served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He attended New Life Ministries in Hillsboro. Bill loved to spend his time outside. He loved to fish and watch racing and wrestling.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Pastor Chris Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in the South Salem Cemetery.

Friends can visit with the Simmons family at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

