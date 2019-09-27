William F. Jenike Sr., loving husband of Jewel (Penn) Jenike for 70 years; devoted father of Janice (David) Jacobs, Judith (Harry) Hadden, Martha Joanne "Jody" Jenike and William "Bill" (Lisa) F. Jenike III; dored grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 17; beloved brother of Dr. Joseph Jenike of Dallas, Texas, who is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019 at the age of 88, surrounded by his family and wife.

Memorial donations can be made to VITAS Hospice, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249.

Funeral arrangements were handled privately by the family.