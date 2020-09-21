William Franklin "Bill" Soards, 86, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born Feb. 2, 1934, in Georgetown, Kentucky, the son of Sidney G. and Dorothy J. Soards.

Following graduation from Great Crossing High School, Bill left the family farm on Soards Road in Scott County to attend the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of the Farmhouse Fraternity. He graduated in 1956 and began work as a meat packing inspector with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a job that gave him the chance to travel, see the country and take him to over 25 states over the next four years.

Those travels eventually led him to Greenfield, where in 1960 he took a job with Collins Packing Company. In 1972, he joined Highlander Motors and Highlander Ford and was associated with the companies until 1976, when he became the clerk/treasurer for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.

He spent the next 27 years at the school, and enjoyed both the challenges of the position as it grew and modernized and the chance to interact with his office colleagues and fellow school employees. He was proud to have been a part of the team that helped oversee the campus project that was done in the years prior to his retirement in 2003. He also took pride in the fact he got to sign the diplomas for all four of his sons. For many years, he was also co-owner of G&S Papers. He was a member of St. Benignus Catholic Church in Greenfield.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Soards; and sister in-law, Stephanie Fenlon.

Bill is survived by his wife, Jackie (Uhl) Soards, whom he married in Greenfield on Aug. 9, 1961. He is also survived by his four children and their families: son, Doug (Kathy) Soards, and granddaughter McKenna; son, Anthony Soards; son, Timothy (Karla) Soards, and grandchildren Jordan and Trey; son, Jonathan (Rachel) Soards, and grandchildren Adee and Silas, and their siblings Carissa, Zach, Lexie and Jorden Rose; one sister in-law, Gretchen Soards; four brothers in-law, Jerry Uhl, Brian (Becky) Uhl, Ron (Shari) Uhl and Bob Fenlon; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will welcome friends at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benignus Catholic Church on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. with Father Mike Paraniuk officiating and cremation to follow. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a donation to the American Heart Association, 5211 Madison Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 4522; or the McClain High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 396, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.