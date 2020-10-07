Wilma J. "Willie" Iseman, 80, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at the home of her sister.

She was born Aug. 18, 1940, in Washington C.H., the daughter of Charles and Mable (Robinson) Compton.

Wilma was a 1959 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She enjoyed working puzzle books, playing solitaire on the computer and watching TV. She was a member of The Gathering Place in Washington C.H., a homemaker and a former employee of Weastec in Greenfield and Robertshaw in Hillsboro.

She is survived by two sons, Jay Iseman of Charleston, South Carolina and Brian (Amber) Iseman of Bainbridge; two grandchildren, Whitney and Holden; three sisters, Wanda Compton of Greenfield, Connie (Jerry) Jones of Greenfield and Susie Reeves of Greenfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and one sister-in-law, Grace Iseman of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold H. Iseman, on May 3, 2003; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Joe Rhonemus and Paster John Pfeifer officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, New Jersey 08540.

