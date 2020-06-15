Wilma M. Robinette, 89, died June 13, 2020.

She was born May 6, 1931 to the late Everett Galen Storer (1903-1991) and Letha Pearl Peterson Storer (Oct. 10, 1906 to April 12, 1989).

On June 7, 1954 she married Donald E. "Sonny" Robinette Sr., who preceded her in death Oct. 17, 2014.

She was also preceded in death by siblings, Richard Eugene "Gene" Storer, Morris "Eldon" Storer, Mary Morgan, Kay Massingale and Willliam Storer; Terry Wayne Earley (Feb. 1, 1950 to Oct. 17, 2014); and stillborn triplets, Jay, Jack and Jacqueline 1955.

Wilma was a longtime resident of the Jeffersonville area. She retired from Mac Tools after 26 years.

She is survived by a brother, Russell (Nora) Storer of Huber Heights; son, Don Jr. and Rajean (Keiser) Robinette of Washington C.H.; grandson, Erik and Rachel (Lillis) Robinette, Harrison; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Haley; grandson, Kristopher and Alex (Waugh) Robinette of New Holland; great-grandchildren Ellie, Briana and Karson; son, Gayland Robinette, Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandson, Tyler and Candace Robinette of Oklahoma City, Okla.; great-grandchildren, Levi and Evan of Oklahoma City, Okla.; granddaughter, Erica Robinette of Oklahoma City, Okla.; son, Jeff and Karen (Elmore) Robinette of Sabina; grandson, Logan Robinette of Sabina; great-grandchild, Colbie Hicks; granddaughter, Lauren Robinette and Chris Newberry of Sabina; great-grandchild, Rilo Robinette; daughter, Debbie and Jay Anderson of Washington C.H.; granddaughter, Heather Robinette and Derek Davis of Washington C.H.; great-granddaughter, Savanna Davis; grandson, Joshua and Kelly (McDonald) Anderson of Good Hope; son, Kevin and Valerie (Marti) Robinette of Washington C.H.; granddaughter, Kassi Robinette; great-granddaughter, Karssie; granddaughter, Meghan Robinette and Travis Horn of Washington C.H.; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Rumer and Gracelyn Horn; grandsons, Ryan and Adam Faulkner; daughter, Karen Robinette Shackleford of Burlington, Ky. Also surviving are grandson, Anthony Wayne Earley and Debbie of Washington C.H.; great-grandson, Tyler; grandson, Jody and Mandy Earley of Clarksburg, Md.; great-grandchildren, Lucy, Gracie, Emma and Nora Earley; grandson, Matthew and Michell Earley of Ft. Smith, Ark. Maddison Brewster, Makayla Earley, Macy Earley, Ethan Estes and Cherish Estes; great-grandchildren, Grayson Six, Hayden Six and Emmitt Joseph Six; granddaughter, Samantha and Justin Crawford of Arlington, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Charley andEthan and Kayley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, special Jeffersonville neighbors John and Carolyn Trimble and Homer and Ruth Curry; and by her constant companion, Blue, the parakeet.

Thanks to very special caregivers Debbie Davis, Sandy Self, Pam Bell and Brandy Wilt, who spent many hours caring for Wilma and loving her like their own family.

The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt and grateful thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice of Circleville who showed compassion and caring for Wilma and helped us through this difficult time.

We ask that memorial donations be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 116 Morris Rd., Suite C, Circleville, Ohio 43113.