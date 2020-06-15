Wilma Robinette 89, of Washington C.H., passed away June 6, 2020 at her residence.

She was born in Peebles to her late parents, Everett Galen Storer 1903-1991 and Letha Pearl Peterson Storer 1906 –1989.

Other than her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by her siblings, Richard Eugene "Gene" Storer, Morris "Eldon" Storer, Mary Morgan, Kay Massingale, Willliam Storer. Wilma Mae Storer Robinette and Donald E. "Sonny" Robinette Sr. (deceased Oct. 17, 2014). Married June 7, 1954.

Also predeceased by Terry Wayne Earley (Feb. 1, 1950 to Sept. 3, 2002); and stillborn triplets Jay, Jack andJacqueline in 1955.

Wilma was a longtime resident of the Jeffersonville area. She retired from Mac Tools after 26 years.

Wilma is survived by son, Don Jr. and Rajean (Keiser) Robinette, Washington C.H.; grandson, Erik and Rachel (Lillis) Robinette of Harrison; great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Haley; grandson, Kristopher and Alex (Waugh) Robinette of New Holland; great-grandchildren, Ellie, Briana and Karson; son, Gayland Robinette of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandson, Tyler and Candace Robinette, Oklahoma City, Okla.; great-grandchildren, Levi and Evan of Oklahoma City, Okla.; granddaughter, Erica Robinette of Oklahoma City, Okla.; son, Jeff and Karen (Elmore) Robinette of Sabina; grandson, Logan Robinette of Sabina; great-grandchild, Colbie Hicks; granddaughter, Lauren Robinette and Chris Newberry of Sabina; great-grandchild, Rilo Robinette; daughter, Debbie and Jay Anderson of Washington C.H.; granddaughter, Heather Robinette and Derek Davis of Washington C.H.; great-granddaughter Savanna Davis; grandson, Joshua and Kelly (McDonald) Anderson of Good Hope; son, Kevin and Valerie (Marti) Robinette of Washington C.H.; granddaughter, Kassi Robinette; great-granddaughter Karssie; granddaughter, Meghan Robinette and Travis Horn of Washington C.H.; great-grandchildren, Kaiden Rumer and Gracelyn Horn; grandsons, Ryan and Adam Faulkner; daughter, Karen Robinette Shackleford of Burlington, Ky.; grandson, Anthony Wayne Earley and Debbie of Washington C.H.; great-grandson, Tyler; grandson, Jody and Mandy Earley of Clarksburg, Md.; great-gandchildren, Lucy, Gracie, Emma and Nora Earley; grandson, Matthew and Michell Earley of Ft. Smith, Ark.; Maddison Brewster, Makayla Earley, Macy Earley, Ethan Estes and Cherish Estes; great-grandchildren, Grayson Six, Hayden Six and Emmitt Joseph Six; granddaughter, Samantha and Justin Crawford of Arlington, Texas; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Charley and Ethan and Kayley; brother, Russell (Nora) Storer of Huber Heights; many nieces and nephews; special Jeffersonville neighbors, John and Carolyn Trimble and Homer and Ruth Curry; and her constant companion, Blue the parakeet.

Thanks to very special caregivers Debbie Davis, Sandy Self, Pam Bell and Brandy Wilt, who spent many hours caring for Wilma and loving her like their own family.

The family wishes to extend a very heartfelt and grateful thanks to the staff of Heartland Hospice of Circleville who showed compassion and caring for Wilma and helped us through this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. June 17 at the Morrow Funeral Home in Jeffersonville with the Rev. DeVon Davis officiating. Brial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Family and friend may come to the funeral home on Wednesday, June 17 from 11 a.m. until time of service.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 116 Morris Rd., Suite C, Circleville, Ohio 43113.