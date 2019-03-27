Wyoma O. Huff, 97, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Feb. 10, 1922 in Winchester, the daughter of the late William Henry and Crete (Wamsley) Mathias.

Mrs. Huff had been a 20-year employee of the State of Ohio, three years with the Ohio Department of Health and 17 years as a house parent with the Ohio Soldiers' and Sailors' Orphans' Home in Xenia.

She is survived by one daughter, Bethenia "Beth" (Charles) Cluff of Hillsboro; one son, Aaron (June) Huff of Leesburg; five grandchildren, Britt (Tammy) Cluff, Darren Cluff, Ralph (Dawn) Huff, Katrina Huff and Tabitha (T.J.) Wiget; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Huff, on Sept. 19, 1969; one brother, George William Mathias; one sister, Allilee Humphrey; and both parents.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the First Baptist Church in Hillsboro. The Rev Larry Stewart and The Rev. Clay Self will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hillsboro First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 708, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.