Yvonna E. "Bonnie" Lawson, 87, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday morning, June 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born May 13, 1932, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late William C. and Bertha (Ellison) Baine.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, James Lawson, whom she married Aug. 13, 1949 in Chillicothe.

She is also survived by three children, James M. Lawson, Richard L. Lawson and Janie M. Lawson Rudy; two grandsons, Jaymie L. Rudy and Jason W. Rudy; several great-grandchildren; a sister, Millie Birchfield; as well as several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the Hillsboro Cemetery. The Rev. Tom Knauff will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to the East Monroe United Methodist Church, P.O Box 333, Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.