Zachary Wayne Bondurant
Zachary Wayne Bondurant, 38, of Greenfield, died at 11:42 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, following an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 9, 1982, in Hillsboro.

Surviving are children, Kaylee Keller, Macie Bondurant and Zachary Bondurant, all of Marion, and Isabelle Bondurant and Jolene Bondurant of Lima; mother, Kandi Hester Fowler and Andres Perez, both of Greenfield; father, Rex C. Sr. (Sharon) Bondurant of Oak Hill; a brother, Rex C. Bondurant Jr. of Jackson; sisters, Crystal Bondurant and Ashley Fowler, both of Greenfield, and Shannon (Richard) Price of Oak Hill; stepbrothers, Jake Fowler and Josh Fowler, both of Bainbridge; a stepsister, Shellie LaSure of Greenfield; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by a daughter, Kandace Bondurant; a brother, Donald D. Hester; grandparents, Chatman and Faye Bondurant and Lawrence and Linda Hester; and uncle, Tex Bondurant.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4 in the First Presbyterian Church, Greenfield, with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the South Salem Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church in Greenfield from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. prior to the service on Tuesday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
AUG
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
