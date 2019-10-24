|
|
A. Richard Bird, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2019 at Maryland Masonic Homes in Cockeysville, Maryland. Richard was born on August 24, 1927 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Jennie Lea Bird (nee Berry) and to the late Aldine R. Bird. Richard is preceded in death by his beloved wife Virginia (Brown) Bird and is survived by his sister, Elinor Lea (nee Bird) Riede of Shiloh, IL. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Richard served in the Army following World War II, receiving commendations for his service. Following his military service, Richard attended Georgetown University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree from the School of Foreign Service in 1951, followed by a Master of Science Degree in 1953. His professional career spanned many decades as both an Analyst and a Tax Accountant. Richard and his wife, Virginia, were long time residents of Oaks, Pennsylvania, where he was active in both the Church and community. He enjoyed dancing, bowling and was a member of the Lions Club. Richard was passionate about many things. He had a deep love of history, both political and otherwise. He cherished classical music and held long-term memberships to both the Philadelphia Symphony and Baltimore Symphony Orchestras. Richard was deeply religious and an active parishioner wherever he lived. Richard loved singing and was a member of church choirs from a very young age. He had a passion for writing and singing original church hymns. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Church in Oaks, Pennsylvania at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, November 9th with burial to immediately follow. On Sunday, November 10th, the 11:00 a.m. Mass Intention at Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier in Cockeysville, Maryland will be in remembrance of Richard Bird.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 27, 2019