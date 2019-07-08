Times Herald Obituaries
|
Agnes (Marcelli) Lafiata passed away on July 5, 2019. She was 90. Mrs. Lafiata of East Norriton was a member of Holy Saviour Church. Agnes was born in Norristown on February 5, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Enrico and Adalgisa (Volpe) Marcelli. She was a wife of the late Armando Lafiata. She is survived by her son Richard (Lorraine) Lafiata. Two daughters Michele (Richard) Lafiata and Patricia (James) McCarthy. One brother Mario Marcelli. Four grandchildren James, Stephanie, Ashley and Richard. Two great grandchildren Aiden and Blake. Predeceased by three brothers John, Enrico, Nardo and granddaughter Renee. Two sisters Rose Costa and Esther Perricone. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Thursday July 11 at 11 AM at Holy Saviour Church. Burial will be private. Her viewing will be held on Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 PM at the Volpe funeral home 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Regina nursing Center or kindred hospice. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019
