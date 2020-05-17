Alan Lukens
Alan W. “Sid” Lukens of Limerick, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Bryn Mawr, PA on August 22, 1928, the son of the late Alan H. and Elizabeth A. (Cook) Lukens. Sid and Marion raised their family in East Norriton before retiring to Orlando, Florida, where he enjoyed golfing, biking and playing tennis. Trips to Disney when family visited were a special time for him. They have been living in Limerick for 14 years where they are members of St. Teresa of Calcutta RC Church. Sid was a graduate of Upper Merion HS Class of 1946. He worked as a Switchman for Bell Telephone and was an officer of the Norristown Bell Credit Union until his retirement. He was also a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America. He honorably served in the U.S. Army in Alaska during the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Marion (Sabol) Lukens of Limerick; daughter, Beth (the late Tom) Patterson of Limerick; son, Alan (& Catherine) Lukens, Jr. of Lansdale; son, Thomas A. (& Carmelline) Lukens of Royersford; daughter, Donna (& Jim) Booz of Skippack and brother in law, Joseph Petrecz. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Katie, Thomas, Eric, Heather, Lauren, Michael, Samantha and Taylor; and six great grandchildren, Camryn, Declan, Kade, Maura, Evan and Jonathon. Along with his parents, Sid was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Petrecz. Due to present public health concerns, the Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately in St. Teresa of Calcutta RC Church. Interment will be private at a later date in Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: St. Teresa of Calcutta Building Fund, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA 19473. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com

Published in The Times Herald from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
