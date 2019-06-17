|
|
Alan N. Kutz, 78, of Collegeville, PA, passed away June 14, 2019. He was the husband of Betty Jane (Mora) Kutz). Born in Norristown, PA, he was the son of the late William J. Kutz, Jr. and Elizabeth B. (Yost) Kutz. In 1958, he graduated from A.D. Eisenhower High School in Norristown and then attended Penn State University. He received a degree in science from Temple University and graduated from Eckels College of Mortuary Science in 1962. He was a U. S. Army veteran. Mr. Kutz was employed with Wyeth Pharmaceutical Co. and then The West Co. He then served as a funeral director under the former ownership of Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home of Norristown, PA and then with the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. of Skippack, PA. He retired in 2006. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Mark Kutz and his wife, Mary Pat, of Kennedyville, MD; a daughter, Reneé Blomstrom and her husband, Thomas, of Collegeville; and five grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11am on June 19, 2019, at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc., 3440 Skippack Pike at Cedars Road, Skippack, PA, where friends may call from 9:30am until 10:45am. Burial will follow at Providence Mennonite Cemetery in Collegeville, PA. For those desiring, contributions may be made in his memory to - Philadelphia, 3551 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140, attention Terry Diamond. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 18, 2019