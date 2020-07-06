Albert Bunji Ikeda, 85, of Shannondell in Audubon, PA and formerly of Seabrook, NJ passed peacefully Friday afternoon June 26, 2020 at the home of his son in Harleysville, PA. Mr. Ikeda was born in Salinas, CA on July 12, 1934 and was the son of the late Albert Shizuo Ikeda and the late May Kubota Ikeda. He, as well as many other Japanese Americans, was held in an internment camp following the outbreak of World War II and eventually moved to Seabrook to begin a new life. Bunji graduated from Bridgeton High School and matriculated at Drexel University in Philadelphia where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. Following college, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. He saw active duty for six months and was stationed at Fort Devens in MA and Camp Drum in New York. Mr. Ikeda achieved the rank of captain and continued to serve as a reservist until 1969. He was a dedicated employee at RCA, Burroughs, General Electric and Lockheed-Martin Corporations during his working career as an engineer. His accomplishments included Nimbus weather satellites, communication satellites for the US Air Force, the antenna for the Hubble Space Craft and the toilet used in the Space Shuttles. His proudest contribution was helping to select the Computer Aided Design (CAD) system for all of GE AstroSpace. In his community, he was a member of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) for 60 years. Bunji was president of the Philadelphia Chapter JACL for two years and also proudly served as the co-chair of the JACL National Convention which was held in Philadelphia in 1998. He was a member, Deacon and choir member of the Valley Forge Presbyterian Church for more than 50 years. He built a 15-foot high cross that was used for many of the church’s Good Friday and Easter Sunday services. Mr. Ikeda was a dedicated husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He enjoyed ballroom dancing with his wife and attending sporting events and music and dance recitals of his children and grandchildren. He was a former Little League Baseball coach and was active with the Boy Scouts of America. During his retirement at Shannondell, he remained active. He started, coordinated and taught line dancing for 13 years. He enjoyed participating in the activities at the Shannondell Fitness Center. He also sang in the Shannondell Choir and Bunji was the only male member of the Shannondell Tap Dance Team. Survivors include his wife, Eiko Hada Ikeda; two sons, Kevin Ikeda and his wife Constance and their children, Peter Ikeda and Beth Palmer (husband William); son, Craig Ikeda and his wife Leila and their children, Jan Grove (husband Christian) and Emilie Ikeda. He is also survived by one brother, Norman Fumio Ikeda, and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Laye Nagahiro and June Mick, and a brother, Gary Ikeda. Funeral services will be held at the Valley Forge Presbyterian Church in King of Prussia, PA on Saturday, July 11th, 10AM eastern time (9:30 AM visitation). The church’s pastor, Rev. Tim Dooner, will officiate. To attend the funeral service online, please go to freitagfuneralhome.com
and join via Zoom using the link at the bottom of the obituary prior to the 10 AM service time. The burial will follow the services at the Deerfield Presbyterian Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to: Valley Forge Presbyterian Church, 191 Town Center Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or to The Foundation @Shannondell of Valley Forge, 10000 Shannondell Drive, Audubon, PA 19403.