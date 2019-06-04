|
Albert D’Amore, age 89 died on Monday, 6/3/19 at St. Mary’s Villa in Lansdale. Albert was born and raised in Norristown, PA. He attended Norristown High School where he ran track and played baseball. He also attended Peirce Junior College. He served in the U.S. army during the Koren War, stationed in Alaska. He leaves his sweet loving wife of 63 years Noreen (Tamarro), daughter Deborah D’Amore Kaminski (Dennis), son David D’Amore (Sheryl), and 4 grandchildren, Stefan and Aleksander Kaminski and Lauren and Matthew D’Amore. He loved his grandchildren dearly and was extremely proud of them. He is also survived by his loving brother Anthony D’Amore (Karen Cimorelli), as well as many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings Chuck D’Amore (Theresa), Lena Bono (Sam), Mary Fosco (Al), and Sonny D’Amore (Barbara). Albert loved spending time with his family, was an avid baseball fan of both the Yankees and the Phillies, he also played and loved golf. Funeral Services will be held at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 19462. Visitors may arrive at 1:00 followed by a service at 2:00.
Published in The Times Herald on June 5, 2019