Albert Romano
Albert “Abbie” Romano of Naples, FL died April 24, 2020. He was born June 1, 1931 in Howellville, PA. The fourth son of Nicholas and Ester Romano. His wife Jean (Christy) Romano and his beloved sister Anne Skupski (King of Prussia) survive him. Abbie’s brothers Joseph, Nicholas, and John predeceased him. He proudly served as an MP in the Army in the early 1950’s. Afterward he worked at Lee’s Mills and was an iron worker on the Verrazano Bridge. Eventually he started his own trucking business. It was always a running joke about how clean he kept his garage and trucks. He was the most loyal friend and had a nick name for everyone.

