Albina G. “Bea” (Licwinko) Stepnowski passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in E. Norriton, PA. She was 86. Mrs. Stepnowski was a resident of King of Prussia for 62 years and a member of Sacred Heart Church in Bridgeport, PA. She was an assembler at Extracorporeal in King of Prussia, PA. Bea was a very charitable person who enjoyed the simple things in life such as feeding the birds and squirrels, and shopping at the Dollar Store but she especially loved spending time with her family. Born in Norristown, PA on May 25, 1933, she was a daughter of the late Stanley and Laura (Gorski) Licwinko. Bea was the wife of the late Henry C. Stepnowski, Sr. who died in 2000. Surviving are her loving family including 2 sons, Kenneth J. Stepnowski of Phoenixville, PA and Henry C. Stepnowski, Jr of Norristown, PA; 3 daughters: Carol Ann Mazza of Jeffersonville, PA, Sandra L. (Joseph) Krantzler of Audubon, PA, and Diane M. (Lee) Terry of Lansdale, PA; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Marlene Borusiewcz of Hatfield, PA; and many other loving family members. She is preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Joanne Stepnowski; 2 brothers, Harry Licwinko and Stanley Licwinko; and a sister, Theresa Borusiewcz. Relatives & friends are invited to her viewing at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 9 to 10:45am, with her Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00am. Interment in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bea’s memory to Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA 19405. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 25, 2019