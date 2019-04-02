Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Siomko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Siomko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alexander Siomko Obituary
Alexander I. Siomko, 91, husband of the late Selena R. (Bauer) Siomko, of Collegeville, PA passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on August 15, 1927 in Skippack, PA he was the son of the late John and Paraska (Iwaniuk) Siomko. He was an honorably discharged veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany, Holland, Korea, and Yugoslavia. Upon returning from service he worked the family farm in Skippack, and was an Auto Body Technician and Painter for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Phoenixville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and car racing. He traveled all the 48 Continental States and Canada. He lived a simple life but was much more than how he lived. Surviving are 2 sons: Alexander John Siomko and his husband Paul Gerber, Jr. of Philadelphia, Stephen P. Siomko husband of Theresa of Harleysville, Granddaughter, Brianna Siomko. Preceded in death by his siblings, Nellie, Stephen, Nicholas, and William Siomko. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Divine Liturgy in Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Fairview and St. Mary Streets, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Ihor Royik officiating. Burial will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Phoenixville. A viewing will be held in the Church Friday afternoon from 1:45 to 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 472 Emmett Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be sent at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.