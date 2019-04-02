|
Alexander I. Siomko, 91, husband of the late Selena R. (Bauer) Siomko, of Collegeville, PA passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born on August 15, 1927 in Skippack, PA he was the son of the late John and Paraska (Iwaniuk) Siomko. He was an honorably discharged veteran having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany, Holland, Korea, and Yugoslavia. Upon returning from service he worked the family farm in Skippack, and was an Auto Body Technician and Painter for over 40 years until his retirement. He was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Phoenixville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and car racing. He traveled all the 48 Continental States and Canada. He lived a simple life but was much more than how he lived. Surviving are 2 sons: Alexander John Siomko and his husband Paul Gerber, Jr. of Philadelphia, Stephen P. Siomko husband of Theresa of Harleysville, Granddaughter, Brianna Siomko. Preceded in death by his siblings, Nellie, Stephen, Nicholas, and William Siomko. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Divine Liturgy in Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, Fairview and St. Mary Streets, Phoenixville, PA on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 3:00 pm with Rev. Ihor Royik officiating. Burial will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Phoenixville. A viewing will be held in the Church Friday afternoon from 1:45 to 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 472 Emmett Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be sent at www.GatchaFuneral.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019