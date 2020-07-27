1/1
Alfred Allman MacCart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Allman MacCart, age 89, a resident of King of Prussia for 56 years, formerly of West Philadelphia, died Friday, July 24, 2020. Al was a graduate of Drexel University (MBA). He was employed with The Pennsylvania Group, Bala Cynwyd, PA, and Drexel & Co., Phila., PA. Al was a member of the Upper Merion Township Sewer Commission for more than 40 years. Al was honored to be selected as a member of the Drexel University All-Millennial Basketball Team. He was a devoted member of the Church of the Saviour, Wayne, PA, for 45 years, where he served as an elder for over 30 years. Son of the late Robert and Augusta Allman MacCart; father of the late Alfred A. MacCart, Jr; brother of the late Robert MacCart and Audrey MacCart Jablonski (Al’s twin sister). Survivors: Loving wife of 68 years: Patricia Gossling MacCart, Son: John G. (Mary Wolf) MacCart, Daughter: Marjorie M. (Thomas R.III) Wilcox, Daughter-in-Law: Laura MacCart, 8 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren. Due to public health restrictions, Services and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Church of the Saviour’s Love in Action Fund, 651 N. Wayne Ave, Wayne PA 19087. Condolences: www.msbfh.com Arrangements by Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd. Middletown Twp., Media, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved