Alfred E. Smith Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred E. Smith, Jr. passed away suddenly on May 15, 2020 with his loving wife Michi by his side. Born on June 5, 1954 he was the cherished son of the late Alfred E. Smith, Sr. and Evelyn Elaine Smith (nee Starr). After graduating A.D. Eisenhower High School, class of 1972 , Alfred went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Marine Corps reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He did several tours with the Marine Corps supporting the Marine air groups in Okinawa, California, and Hawaii. Alfred was Honorably discharged from the Marine Corps and spent several years working for the United States Postal Service before retiring. He spoke fluent Japanese and taught English in Japan for several years, he enjoyed karaoke and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife Michi and his beloved dog Anna. He was a devoted husband to Michiko (nee Yoza), dear brother to Patricia A. Kelly (Michael J.), Karen L. Smith, and Robert J. Smith (Stephanie), beloved uncle to Kirstin and Sydney, and friend to many. He will be missed by all who loved him. To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton and will be private at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved