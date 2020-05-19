Alfred E. Smith, Jr. passed away suddenly on May 15, 2020 with his loving wife Michi by his side. Born on June 5, 1954 he was the cherished son of the late Alfred E. Smith, Sr. and Evelyn Elaine Smith (nee Starr). After graduating A.D. Eisenhower High School, class of 1972 , Alfred went on to proudly serve our country in the United States Marine Corps reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He did several tours with the Marine Corps supporting the Marine air groups in Okinawa, California, and Hawaii. Alfred was Honorably discharged from the Marine Corps and spent several years working for the United States Postal Service before retiring. He spoke fluent Japanese and taught English in Japan for several years, he enjoyed karaoke and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife Michi and his beloved dog Anna. He was a devoted husband to Michiko (nee Yoza), dear brother to Patricia A. Kelly (Michael J.), Karen L. Smith, and Robert J. Smith (Stephanie), beloved uncle to Kirstin and Sydney, and friend to many. He will be missed by all who loved him. To share your fondest memories, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton and will be private at this time.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 19 to May 20, 2020.