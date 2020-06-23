Alfred J. Coscia
Alfred J. “Al” Coscia passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro, NJ. He was 91. Mr. Coscia was a resident of Princeton Junction, NJ and was formerly of Bridgeport, PA. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving from 1952 to 1954. Al earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Microbiology from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science, and worked as a sales manager for the Olympus Corporation of America. He was also a former assistant Golf Pro at Meadowlands Country Club in Blue Bell, PA. Born in Bridgeport, PA on March 19, 1929, he was a son of the late Salvatore and Nancy (Zaraca) Coscia. Surviving is his loving family including his wife of 62 years, Sonya “Connie” (Pilecki) Coscia; son, Christopher Coscia of Alameda, CA; daughter, Sophia Caligiuri and her husband, Charles, of Princeton Junction, NJ; grandson, Maks Alfredo Coscia; two brothers, Francis Coscia and his wife, Rose, of Bridgeport, PA and Gerald Coscia and his wife, Joan, of Doylestown, PA; sister, Teresa Marinari of Plymouth Meeting, PA; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Anthony, Joseph and Salvatore Coscia; and three sisters: Ann Coscia, Rose Kunda and Anna Scandone. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Al’s memory to the American Heart Association, 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103 www.heart.org Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
