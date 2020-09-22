1/
Alfred J. DeSimone
Alfred J. DeSimone, 87, of Trappe, PA passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born in Norristown, PA on October 21, 1932, the son of the late Dominic and the late Angeline (Delbuono) DeSimone. Alfred has been living in Trappe since 2007, formerly of Skippack and Norristown where he was born and raised. He was a graduated of West Chester University. He served in the US Air Force and he worked with Philadelphia Gear and also as a musician with the Jones Boys. He was the husband of Late - Lynn (Pallatt) DeSimone. Survivors include, Son Jim (& Kathy) DeSimone of Hatfield, Son Jeff (& Christine) DeSimone of Gilberstville, Daughter Cindy (& Katrina Galante) DeSimone of Oreland, Brother Pasquale (& Clara) DeSimone of Trappe, also survived by his grandchildren James and Keirsten. Along with his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a Brother Salvatore DeSimone and 2 sisters Rachel Arena and Marie DeSimone. His Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM from Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA. Friends may call on Friday Morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: Einstein Montgomery Home Care & Hospice, 1330 Powell Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
224 W. Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7900
