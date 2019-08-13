|
|
Alfred “Al” Letrinko, 91, of Norristown, PA passed away on August 12, 2019. Born in Chester, PA on May 5, 1928 to the late Michael and Martha (Haudha) Letrinko. Al was a retired schoolteacher and coach from the Colonial School District. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jackie (Foster) Letrinko. He is also survived by his daughter Kristi (Letrinko) and William O’Donnell of Norristown, PA and son Michael Letrinko of Hayesville, NC; three grandsons, Kevin, Brian, and Tyler Letrinko; one great-granddaughter Harper Letrinko; and many other loving family members. Friends and family are invited to Al’s visitation at the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave., Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 10 to 10:50 AM. A service will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cecil & Grace Bean Soup Kitchen, Inc., PO Box 6, Norristown, PA 19404. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 14, 2019