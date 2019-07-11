|
Alice Bea Bean of Audubon, PA went home to our heavenly Father July 2, 2019 after a long full life and a short hospital and hospice stay. Wife to Samuel for 71 years, they raised five children, saw six grandchildren grow up, and enjoyed the arrival of their first great-grandchild just this year. Alice Bea taught fourth grade at Bridgeport Elementary school for 25 years inspiring many of her students to become teachers themselves. She was a 64-year member of Upper Merion Baptist Church and taught Sunday School there for many years. Alice Bea loved to embroider, paint ceramics, and garden. She was the family photographer, resisting the digital cameras until her film camera finally stopped working. She will be missed. Alice Bea and Sam loved to go out to breakfast at a local restaurant where their breakfast was often paid for anonymously by another diner. In lieu of flowers, honor her memory by paying this kindness forward and buy someone else’s meal at your favorite restaurant. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Upper Merion Baptist Church, 585 General Steuben Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made by visiting www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 13, 2019