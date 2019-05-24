|
Alice W. Lightfoot, age 90 years, of Conshohocken, PA passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Alice was born in Upper Merion Twp., PA on Monday, October 1, 1928, daughter of the Late Frank L. and Late Alice (Wilfong) Lightfoot. The Lightfoot family lived in the Rebel Hill area for many years. She was employed by the Auch Bus Company in the finance division working there till the company closed. Then she went to work as a Accounting Clerk with Reilly Whiteman Co. and she retired in 1994. She was a member of Gulph United Church of Christ for many years where she served on the boards of the church. Alice and her friend, Cora Williams, travelled to many locations on the East Coast. She is survived by a sister Mary L. Smith of Conshohocken, Pa and also survived by Nieces & Nephews. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by 2 sisters Edna Carter & Emma Lightfoot and a brother Frank J. Lightfoot. Her Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 300 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, Pa 19428. There will be a viewing before the service on Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Gulph Christian Cemetery, West Conshohocken, Pa 19428. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Gulph United Church of Christ, 100 East Matsonford Road, West Conshohocken, Pa 19428. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Conshohocken, 610-828-0330, msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 25, 2019