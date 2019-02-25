|
|
Alice T. Rosar (nee Judge) of East Norriton, passed away peacefully on Friday February 22, 2019. She was 84 years old. Born March 19, 1934 in Scranton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Helen (nee O’Donnell) Judge and the beloved wife of Paul J. Rosar. Alice was happiest being with and taking care of her family. She adored her husband Paul, of 63 years. She especially loved being involved with her grandchildren as they grew. She was their number one fan through all of their sporting events and school activities. As time went on she loved spending time with her five great grandchildren as well. They brought her so much joy. In her spare time, she was steadfast in her support for the church and enjoyed walking and reading. In addition to her husband Paul, Alice is survived by two of her children; Joseph Rosar and Carol Unger (Mark), four grandchildren; Jessica Bowling (Aaron), Kelly DeAntonio (Dante), Steven Unger (Amanda) and Lauren Casagrande (Domenic), and five great grandchildren; Colin, Gavin, Cooper, Haley, and Riley and her sister Helen Leonard. She was preceded in death by her brother Martin Judge, her sister Ann Clark and her son Paul Rosar. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Alice’s Life Celebration on Friday March 1, from 10 to 11:20 AM at St. Titus Church 3006 Keenwood Rd. East Norriton, followed by her Memorial Mass at 11:30 at the Church. Interment will be private. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Alice, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019