Allen L. Dunnum passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020 at his residence in Las Vegas, Nevada at the age of 55. Allen was born in Norristown, Pennsylvania. He is the son of David and Barbara Dunnum of North Wales, PA. He was a graduate of Norristown Area High School. Allen worked mostly in construction and was a commercial fisherman in Alaska. Along with his parents, Allen is survived by his daughter, Samantha, of Hatfield, PA. Allen is also survived by his sisters, Michele, wife of Kevin Witchey and their children Kevin and Taylor; and Holly, wife of Ed Diamond and their children Reagan, Brynn, and Kailyn, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral services will be private.



