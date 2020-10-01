Alysann Buonadonna (Ali B.) passed away on 9/28/20. She was born 6/17/46 to the late Roy K. VanThuyne and Katharine (Dunlap) VanThuyne. Ali is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph Buonadonna; her three sons: Mark (Lori) Hilferty, Drew (Jacki) Hilferty, and Rick (Heather) Hilferty; and 8 grandchildren: Mark, Alexandra, Victoria, Meredith, Madison, Mackenzie, Julia and Liam. Ali’s love for people came across to everyone she met. Ali could light up a room and make a simple interaction lively and fun. Her infectious laughter and caring demeanor will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. The family would like to give a special thanks for their care and compassion to Paoli Hospital and to her doctor, Timothy Mack. There will be no public services. Arrangements by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Bridgeport, PA. Condolences: www.Bacchifh.com