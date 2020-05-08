Amelia F. Barbone
1926 - 2020
Amelia F. Barbone, “Molly”, age 94, of Conshohocken, died on May 7, 2020 at Regina Community Nursing Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Barbone. She was born in Conshohocken, PA on February 9, 1926 to the late Frank and Gina (Cicchetti) Galanti. She attended schools in Conshohocken, and was employed by ARA Food Services. She was a devoted member of the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church and St. Rita’s Sodality. Family was everything to her, she had no children but every weekend she had nieces and nephews at her house. Her nieces and nephews where like her children and she gave them unconditional love. They were all blessed having her in their lives. She also loved cooking, walking through town, and dancing in her younger days. She is survived by her siblings Olga M. Massino (the late Robert) of East Norriton, Gloria J. Pearce of East Norriton, Francis “Gus” Galanti (Dorothy) of Conshohocken, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by siblings Attilio “Doc” Galanti (Gail), Edith Carson, Josephine Kurkowski, Anthony Galanti, Rita Sheridan and Anna Galanti. Due to the social restrictions from COVID-19, the funeral service will be held privately, with Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Times Herald from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
