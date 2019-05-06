|
Amelia H. Irwin, “Dot”, age 96, of Harleysville, formerly of Plymouth Meeting and Conshohocken, died on May 1, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Irwin. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 18, 1923 to the late Ferdinand and Concetta (Altopiedi) Barbato. She moved from Philadelphia to Conshohocken as a toddler, and was a graduate of Conshohocken High School. Amelia was formerly employed as an Executive Secretary for Quaker Chemical Co. in Conshohocken for many years. She loved her family and was most proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son William J. Irwin and wife Diane, her daughter Patricia A. Rowland and husband Rich all of Harleysville, 4 grandchildren Carly, Christopher, Ashley and Lizzy, 2 great-grandchildren Sophie and Jack, her brother Fred Barbato and wife Pearl of Conshohocken, her lifelong friends Ursula Connor, and the late Marie Lawler Prostack. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 9:30-10:30 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken, PA 19428. Interment will follow in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Amelia’s name to St. Matthew Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, , are appreciated. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 7, 2019