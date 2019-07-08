|
|
Anastasia “Tessie” (Nikitas) Arapolu, 88, wife of the late Constantine J. “Gus” Arapolu, Upper Providence Twp., died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Phoenixville Hospital. Mrs. Arapolu is survived by her children, Desi, wife of Charles Whitson, Trappe, and James Arapolu, with whom she resided; her grandson, Connor Whitson; and her sister, Maria Papanikolas, Melbourne, Australia. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 900 S. Trooper Road Jeffersonville, PA 19403. Burial will be in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Friday, at church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on July 9, 2019