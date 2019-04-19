|
Andrew J. Morrisroe “Andy” passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at age 80. Born in Philadelphia, Andy was the son of Mary (Brennan) and Andrew Morrisroe. He resided in Jeffersonville with his beloved wife of 47 years, Nancy “Nance” Morrisroe, née Casale. Andy was the loving father of Drew Morrisroe, Jill Morrisroe and Kristi Hertzog (David). He was the cherished grandfather of Camryn Grace Hertzog, Carter Smith, Brynlee Hertzog, Aubrey Hertzog and Courtney Hertzog. Andy is survived by his brother Robert Morrisroe (Ellen) and was preceded in death by his siblings, Marie Oxenford, Joan Reynolds and Eileen Iredell. Andy is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Andy is a veteran of the United States Army. He spent most of his career as a manufacturing engineer with the Boeing Company. Spending time with his precious 5 grandchildren brought him immense joy. His annual Malvern Retreat was one of the highlights of his faith life. He was beloved by all who knew him and was always serving others. He enjoyed fixing or building anything with his hands and spending time with family and friends. He always enjoyed parties and socializing, despite his reserved personality. Relatives and friends are invited to Andy’s Life Celebration at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike on Monday, April 22nd from 6-9 pm. An additional viewing will be held at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 1260 S. Trooper Rd., Audubon, PA 19403 on Tuesday, April 23rd from 8:45 am to 9:40 am. Andy’s eulogy will start at 9:45 am followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 am. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mass cards would be appreciated or donations may be made to the Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation, www.tunnel2towers.org or Malvern Retreat House, www.malvernretreat.com/donate To share a thought or memory of Andy, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 21, 2019