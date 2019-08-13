Times Herald Obituaries
|
Raffeo DiCecco Funeral Home
19 East Germantown Pike (at Hannah Ave.)
Norristown, PA 19403
(610) 630-3259
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
1986 - 2019
Andrew Nuskey Obituary
Andrew J. “Drew” Nuskey of West Norriton passed away suddenly on July 26, 2019 at his residence. He was 32 years old. Born in Norristown on August 11, 1986 and was the son of Karen E. Nuskey and the late James A. Carr. Andrew was an avid guitar player and had an appreciation of all different kinds of music. He is survived by his mom; Karen E. Nuskey, and his half sister; Amanda. Relatives and friends invited to his visitation on Sunday August 18th from 1:00 - 2:00 PM followed by Memorial Service 2:00 PM at the Raffeo - DiCecco Funeral Home 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations in Andrew’s memory may be made to Celebrate Recovery New Hanover UMC 2211 Swamp Pike Gilbertsville, PA 19525 payable to New Hanover UMC (memo: Celebrate Recovery).
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
