Andrew Ryan Johnstone, age 91 of Norristown, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia on May 2, 1928 son of the late Andrew and Margaret (Ryan) Johnstone. He was the beloved husband of Helen Theresa (Leonard) Johnstone for over 65 years.
Andrew was born and raised in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. At 16 he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. After being honorably discharged from the Coast Guard, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the advent of the Korean War. He was employed by Walker Brothers in Conshohocken and Teleflex Corp. in N. Wales in their Marine & Aerospace Division retiring in 1991. He enjoyed fishing, boating, crabbing, golf, gardening and most especially; watching his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the family pool.
He is survived by: 3 sons, Andrew J. (Heide), Kenneth P. (Karen), and Steven (Donna M.); 2 daughters, Helen Johnstone and Elizabeth McCreary (Larry); 2 brothers, Robert and John; 2 sisters, Kathleen Jones and Eleanor Johnstone; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Margaret McMaster.
Relatives and friends may pay respects on Wednesday morning, January 22nd, from 9-10:20am at Visitation BVM Church, 196 N. Trooper Rd., Eagleville. Mass will commence in the church at 10:30am. Internment, Calvary Cemetery. Professional arrangements are by the William A. Moore Funeral Home, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 20, 2020