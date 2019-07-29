Times Herald Obituaries
|
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Saviour Church
1924 - 2019
Angela Marie (Tulli) Grisafi, 95, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Gwynedd Square Center, Lansdale, PA. Born April 16, 1924 in Wayne, PA she was the daughter of the late Edith (Filipone) and wife of the late Augustus J. Grisafi, Sr. who died in 1977. Known as Marie, she attended Philadelphia area schools, a member of Holy Saviour Church, enjoyed crocheting, reading, and playing cards with her grandchildren. She was pet friendly, having a few cats. Survivors include son, Dr. Benjamin M. Grisafi and children Matthew (Kate), Nina, Ben (Lisa) & Rachel Grisafi; son, Augustus J. Grisafi, Jr. and children Augustus III & Maria Grisafi; daughter, Teresa “Terri” DeDominic and children John (Juanita) Jr. & Philip (Nicole) DeDominic; daughter, Angela (Rick) Morgan; and 7 great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:30 10:45 am, at the Caramenico FH Inc., Main & Walnut Sts., Ntn., PA. Mass in Holy Saviour Church at 11 am. Burial St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online info.
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
