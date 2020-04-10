|
|
Angela Wagner, 88, resident of Meadowood Retirement Community in Lansdale, PA, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 while staying at her daughter’s home in Hummelstown, PA. Born on May 5, 1931 in Conshohocken, PA, she was the daughter of the late Luigi and Severina (Ardicilli) Lelii. Angela graduated from Conshohocken High School in 1949 and was employed as a private secretary at Container Corporation of America. A chance encounter at a VFW dance led her to meet a handsome Korean War Navy aviator, college student and soon-to-be professor of textiles. On January 26, 1957, she married Joseph Robert Wagner at SS. Cosmas and Damian Church, following which they lived in Albany, NY, Greenville and Knoxville, TN, Raleigh, NC, and Leeds, England, before settling in their home of 51 years in Plymouth Meeting, PA. Angela was a loving homemaker and was happiest when all the neighborhood kids were playing in her backyard. She was an avid reader and keen investor in the stock market to whom both family and friends turned for investment advice. She was a member of Epiphany of Our Lord Church. She was pre-deceased by her brother Concezio J. Lelii and her sister Antoinette M. Catania and is survived by her brother Louis A. Lelli (Anne Beatrice) of King of Prussia and her 2 children, Joseph Robert Wagner, Jr. (Mary-Anne Donnelly) of East Norriton, PA and Maria Joan Baker (Lynn Robert Baker) of Hummelstown, PA. She leaves a beautiful legacy of 3 grandchildren, Krista L. Long (Clint), Louis M. Mascari, and Jenna N. Baker and 3 great grandchildren, Evalina Marie, Cade Remington, and Crew Remington Long, each of whom were the light of her life and whom she loved dearly Due to social distance requirements related to COVID-19, a Funeral Mass will be held privately with Interment in St. Patrick Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Penn State Cancer Institute’s Hope for Healing Fund at the Office of University Development, 1249 Cocoa Ave, Suite 115, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 12, 2020