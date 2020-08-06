1/
Angeline Cagliola
Angeline “Angie” Cagliola (nee Sortino) of Norristown passed away peacefully on May 26, 2020 at the home of her sister in Sarasota, FL. She was the beloved wife of the late George Cagliola. Predeceased by her parents, James and Esther Sortino, and brothers James and Joseph. Survived by her sister, Mary Ann Miller, sister-in-laws Terrie Sortino and Kathy Sortino, 9 nieces and nephews, 18 great nieces and nephews, cousins, and long-time friends. Angie graduated from Ursinus College and had a long successful career as a Research Coordinator at Merck. Devoted to her faith and family Angie enjoyed cooking/baking and spending time with family and friends. She touched our lives with great love, care, and wisdom. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Friday, August 14th at 10:00AM at Holy Saviour Church; Norristown, PA 19401. Social distancing and masks are requested.

Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
