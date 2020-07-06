1/
Angeline “Angie” La Melza (nee Pulli), 100 years, passed away on July 3, 2020. Angie was born on January 25, 1920 in Maida, Italy. She lived most of her life in Ambler, PA before moving to Meadowood Senior Living in Skippack. Angie was the wife of the late Joseph and Mother of; Marie Durante (Mike) of Limerick, PA, Joseph Jr. (Claudia) of Long Island, NY and Joanne Ruffner (Mark) of Chico, CA. She is also survived by her 2 granddaughters; Renee and Jen Durante, 2 granddaughters, 2 great grandsons and 1 brother. She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister. Due to the COVID 19 situation there will be a private burial. In memory of Angie please make memorial contributions to Corpus Christi Church 900 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446. (www.mayfuneralhome.com)

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
