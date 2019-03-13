Times Herald Obituaries
Angeline, Carmella, Veronica, (Mallozzi) Pagnotta age 94, passed away Monday, March 11th, 2019, at Einstein Hospital of natural causes. Mass and Christian burial will be held at St. Theresa’s Avila Parish, Norristown, Pa., on Monday March 18th, 2019 at 10AM. Viewing is 8:45AM in the Church Narthex and from there proceed to the cemetery. Angeline (Angie) was born February 24, 1925 and raised in Clairton, Pa. She was a longtime resident of Norristown, Pa. She is survived by her four children Donna Lavin, Alexander (Linda) Pagnotta, Terri (John) Mikula and Randy (Paula) Pagnotta and two brothers John & Pasquale Mallozzi, 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband Alexander, her parents Dominick and Carmella Mallozzi, 5 sisters: Annette Sharkey, Elsie Dull, Anastasia, Lucy and Maryjane Mallozzi and 5 brothers: Alex, Dominick, Joseph, Louis and Augie Mallozzi. Angeline’s faith and family were her priority. She worked at K-Mart in Eagleville, Pa., until she was 87. She was loved by many especially all her family and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Saint Jude Children’s Hospital. You can search her fund on the St. Jude home page under Angie Pagnotta or enter this link into your URL: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=5681198&pg=personal&fr_id=39300 Arrangements entrusted to Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.meyersfh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
