Angelo Anthony Cane

Angelo Anthony Cane Obituary
Angelo Anthony Cane passed away peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the age of 83. Angelo was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Norristown. He was born and raised in Norristown and was a graduate of Norristown High School. He worked as a butcher at Arena Dressed Beef in Spring City, PA for more than 50 years. Angelo enjoyed traveling, especially to Ocean City, NJ. He was a huge Phillies and Eagles fan and he absolutely loved dogs, most importantly his German Shepherd, Chewbacca. Born on August 4, 1935, he was a son of the late Concezio and Mary Rose (Vendetti) Cane. Surviving are his loving family including his wife of 62 years, Constance S. (Giambrone) Cane; his daughter, Deborah Cane; his son, Stephen Cane; his sister, Nancy Consolo (George); 3 brothers: Thomas Cane (Carol), Eugene Cane, Robert Cane (Janice); as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by a brother, John Cane. Angelo’s family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA 19401 from 10 to 10:50 am, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd, Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 30, 2019
